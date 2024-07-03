A group has been thanked for supporting Lichfield Foodbank.

Members of the Lichfield Shrievalty Association took items along to their summer reunion event at St Matthew’s Sports and Social Club in Burntwood.

Cathy Wood, the current Sheriff of Lichfield, has chosen Lichfield Foodbank as her chosen civic charity for her year in office.

She said:

“It is wonderful to see our Sheriffs supporting Lichfield Foodbank and local people in food poverty. “The need for donations has never been greater.” Cathy Wood

For more details about how to help Lichfield Foodbank visit lichfield.foodbank.org.uk.