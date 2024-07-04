AN actress has praised the work of a Lichfield community group.

Mina Anwar was a special guest at the Liberty Jamboree awards event at the Guildhall.

She joined local councillors to celebrate the achievements of more than 500 members of the inclusive youth group.

Mina, who became a patron of Liberty Jamboree, said:

“I am incredibly proud to support an organisation that is so vital to our community and beyond. “Liberty Jamboree empowers individuals with disabilities, neurodivergence and those facing disadvantages to become valued members of society. It gives them the platform to soar and find their place in the world.” Mina Anwar

The event saw successes in sport and the arts celebrated, as well as Duke of Edinburgh Award honours handed out.

Mina added:

“There is no other organisation that offers so much to so many and makes such a profound difference.” Mina Anwar