PLANS for a new drive-thru fast-food restaurant in Lichfield have been resubmitted.

McDonald’s had previously been refused permission to redevelop the former Central Co-op headquarters at Hermes Road.

But now plans have been resubmitted for the scheme.

A statement supporting the development said:

“The proposal represents a multi-million-pound investment by a national operator in Lichfield. “The restaurant is expected to employ more than 120 full and part time staff, which McDonald’s seeks to recruit from the local area. “An application was refused in January in relation to noise and odour in a residential area, relating around 24 hour opening times. This resubmission includes a reduction of hours to 6am to midnight and additional public consultation has been undertaken to discuss some of the initial concerns highlighted in the previous application.” Planning statement

The company said it had carried out a number of consultation activities to help inform the new proposals.

“Residents and stakeholders were given the opportunity to provide their feedback regarding the proposals at all stages of the public consultation via a number of different channels. “An open day was carried out at the Guildhall in May which gave an opportunity for local residents to view and discuss the proposal with the team. There was a good turn out and many mixed reviews, with many of young people interested in the potential for additional jobs and local residents seeking clarification on the impacts on the road network and operation. “Most visitors left with a greater understanding of the scheme and the details of the design to respect the local residents.” Planning statement

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.