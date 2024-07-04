A HOUSEBUILDER has launched a funding scheme to support local community groups.

Redrow Midlands, which is behind the Curborough Lakes scheme off Watery Lane, is welcoming applications for funding from organisations.

Elaine Cartwright, the company’s sales director for Redrow Midlands, said she was keen to see applications from a range of groups.

“We’re always looking for new ways we can help support thriving communities in the local area. “Following the success of the community fund over the last three years, we knew we had to bring it back again this year. “We’re now inviting charities and community groups in the area to share their stories with us and let us know what they need to keep doing their fantastic work – we want to provide support in the most helpful way we can. “We’re looking forward to hearing how we can help people in Lichfield and the surrounding areas.” Elaine Cartwright

The fund is open for applications until 27th September. For details, visit www.redrow.co.uk/midlands-community-fund.