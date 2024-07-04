MEMBERS of the local Ukrainian community will launch a fundraising appeal at a Lichfield event.

The Ukrainians in Lichfield District will be running arts and crafts workshops and storytelling sessions, as well as offering original artwork for sale at the Fuse festival in Beacon Park from 12th to 14th July.

Proceeds from the group’s stall will be donated to the Books for Children scheme which will provide reading material for youngsters to help remind them of their homeland and keep their language and culture alive.

A spokesperson said:

“Please come along to the Ukrainians in Lichfield District stall at Fuse to find out more about the community group’s work – the members would love to meet you.”