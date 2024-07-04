Rules over political campaigning at polling stations have not been breached in Lichfield and Burntwood, officials have said.

A number of social media posts had raised concerns over candidate signs appearing at some voting locations today (4th July).

But a spokesperson for Lichfield District Council said signage could be put up as long as it adhered to the guidance issued to candidates and their teams:

“We’ve received a number of calls and emails about the A-boards that a candidate had placed outside a number of polling stations. “Placing the A-board near polling stations is fine providing it is not within the curtilage of the polling station property. “The Returning Officer is content that the candidate’s team has heeded that advice when given.” Lichfield District Council spokesperson

Guidance for candidates from The Electoral Commission says:

“You are allowed to put your messages to voters on polling day, including in public spaces outside polling places. “Keep access to polling places and the pavements around polling places clear to allow voters to enter.” The Electoral Commission

The polls have no closed for the General Election, with results in the Lichfield constituency expected at around 3am.