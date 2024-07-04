CHARITY chiefs are urging football fans not to celebrate on sculptures in a public art trail in Lichfield this weekend.

St Giles Hospice made the plea after seeing two of the pieces in the March of the Elephants initiative having to be removed due to damage.

With England due to play their Euro 2024 quarter-final with Switzerland at the weekend, chiefs from the Whittington-based charity are appealing for people to respect the sculptures which are due to be sold in aid of the hospice at the end of the art trail.

It comes after St Giles Hospice said it was disappointed to see social media images of people climbing on the elephants.

Georgia Haynes, project event manager, said:

“We’re urging everyone to enjoy our elephant trail responsibly, especially as we approach a weekend of football excitement. “These sculptures are works of art designed to bring joy and raise crucial funds for hospice care. They’re not climbing frames or seats. “Please admire them, take photos with them, but don’t climb or swing on them.” Georgia Haynes

The trail, featuring 30 large sculptures and more than 40 mini-elephants decorated by local and national artists, runs until 8th September.

But despite only starting on 1st July, the event has seen the Vince artwork removed from Bore Street after being damaged, while a second piece – Tamworth Pigs – has been targeted by vandals at Tamworth Castle.

Georgia added:

“We’re deeply upset that another elephant sculpture has been damaged, forcing us to remove it from the trail. “At this stage, we’re truly lost for words. Each elephant is valued from £3,000, equivalent to over 100 hours of one-to-one nursing care for our patients. “It’s crucial that all our elephants arrive at the auction at the end of the trail in one piece. This final event at Lichfield Cathedral is a major part of our fundraising efforts, allowing us to raise even more funds for the hospice and the vital services we provide.” Georgia Haynes

The hospice said security measures would be increased around the trail. It has also asked the public to report any damage to 01543 434027.

Police are also investigating the vandalism. People with information on the damaged elephant in Lichfield can contact police on 101 quoting crime reference number 686.

With the potential loss of money raised from both of the damaged sculptures, a JustGiving page has been set up to support St Giles.

For more information about the art trail visit www.marchoftheelephants.co.uk.