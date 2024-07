YOUNGSTERS will be able to hone their sports skills at a summer camp in Lichfield.

Lichfield Community Football and Multi Sports will host the sessions from 22nd July to 30th August.

Taking place at The Friary School, the daily sessions run from 8.30am to 3.30pm.

The camps are aimed at children aged from four to 12 years old.

For prices and booking details visit the Lichfield Community Football and Multi Sports website.