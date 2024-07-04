VOLUNTEERS are being urged to join a work party at a green space in Lichfield.

The Pipe Green Trust will be hosting the event between 9.30am and midday on Sunday (7th July).

They will be working to remove willow herb at Leomansley Manor.

A spokesperson said:

“It is important these plants are controlled otherwise they will dominate and crowd out smaller, less vigorous plants. “Cutting tools will be provided – or feel free to bring along any of your own.”

For more details visit the Pipe Green Trust Facebook page.