THE polls have opened as voters in Lichfield and Burntwood prepare to elect their next MP.
The Lichfield and Tamworth constituencies will be up for grabs in the General Election today (4th July).
Polling stations will be open until 10pm, with the results of the Lichfield and Tamworth constituencies expected overnight.
People are reminded that they will need to take photographic ID with them in order to be able to cast their vote.
The candidates for the Lichfield seat are:
- Sir Michael Fabricant – Conservatives
- Richard Howard – Reform UK
- Pete Longman – Independent
- John Madden – Independent
- Heather Mcneillis – Green Party
- Paul Ray – Liberal Democrats
- Dave Robertson – Labour
The candidates for the Tamworth seat are:
- Robert Bilcliff – UKIP
- Ian Cooper – Reform UK
- Sarah Edwards – Labour
- Adam Goodfellow – Workers Party
- Susan Howarth – Green Party
- Eddie Hughes – Conservatives
- Jed Marson – Liberal Democrats