THE polls have opened as voters in Lichfield and Burntwood prepare to elect their next MP.

The Lichfield and Tamworth constituencies will be up for grabs in the General Election today (4th July).

Polling stations will be open until 10pm, with the results of the Lichfield and Tamworth constituencies expected overnight.

People are reminded that they will need to take photographic ID with them in order to be able to cast their vote.

The candidates for the Lichfield seat are:

Sir Michael Fabricant – Conservatives

Richard Howard – Reform UK

Pete Longman – Independent

John Madden – Independent

Heather Mcneillis – Green Party

Paul Ray – Liberal Democrats

Dave Robertson – Labour

The candidates for the Tamworth seat are:

Robert Bilcliff – UKIP

Ian Cooper – Reform UK

Sarah Edwards – Labour

Adam Goodfellow – Workers Party

Susan Howarth – Green Party

Eddie Hughes – Conservatives

Jed Marson – Liberal Democrats