CHASETOWN won’t have to travel far as they kick-off their pre-season schedule this weekend.

Mark Swann’s men will head to Brereton Social tomorrow (6th July) as they begin their preparations for the new campaign.

The Scholars have seen a number of new – and not so new – faces arrive over the summer, including Joey Butlin, Curtis Pond, Joe Thompson, Kieran Fenton, Mitch Clarke and Lewi Burnside.

The game will form part of Brereton Social’s 125th anniversary celebrations.

Kick-off is at 1pm. Admission is £5 with under 16s going free.