COUNCIL chiefs say they have taken action after discovering unauthorised changes had been carried out on a listed building in Lichfield.

Planning enforcement officers say “substantial work” has been carried out on the building and grounds of Swinfen Hall without planning permission.

Lichfield District Council said a swimming pool and new kitchen had been built, along with the removal of walls, blocking up of doorways, creation of balconies, replacement of original fixtures and fittings and the installation of UPVC window frames.

Built in 1755, Swinfen Hall is a Grade II* listed building considered to be of significant architectural and historic value, and has been legally protected for more than 40 years.

A spokesperson for the local authority said:

“Owning a listed building comes with the responsibility of conserving, maintaining and protecting it for the benefit of the public and future generations. “This work has been done with complete disregard to that responsibility and the law, and those behind the work could now face imprisonment. “Lichfield District is rich in history, often portrayed through our wonderful buildings and the council will be robust in protecting them.” Lichfield District Council spokesperson

Officials say they acted after a tip off about the unauthorised alterations, with a series of enforcement notices served to ensure all work stops and that the building is returned to its former state.