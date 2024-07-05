A LICHFIELD garden centre has been given planning permission to replace its current glasshouse with a new workshop.

The development at The Plant Plot will also see the reconstruction of a potting shed and the change of use for a former cafe and shop area into residential accommodation.

The Stafford Road business said the plans would see the design match more recent additions at the centre.

A planning statement explained:

“The proposed workshop building will be a modest structure, finished in timber with a mono-pitched roof – a design philosophy that takes its cues from the numerous timber cabins dotted about the wider garden centre site. “The proposed building will occupy a relatively discreet position, tucked away behind the nearby Lyncroft Villa, where it will not have an adverse impact on the character and appearance of the surrounding area. “The workshop will complement the existing array of commercial uses that takes place across the garden centre site, which includes a cafe, car wash, fitness bootcamp, and numerous small start-up retail units. “At present the site employs 16 full time equivalent members of staff, and indirectly supports in the order of 30 jobs associated with the retail cabins, car wash and fitness bootcamp.” Planning statement

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.