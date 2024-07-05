HAMMERWICH will look to put a blip in form behind them when they travel to Penkridge this weekend.

The visitors go into the game on the back of two defeats after being beaten by Tamworth last time out.

Their hosts tomorrow (6th July) sit just two places above them in the South Staffordshire County League Premier Division after a fine run of results including a two run victory over high-flying Fordhouses last weekend.

Elsewhere, the 2nds welcome Highcroft, the 3rds travel to Burntwood St Matthews, the 4ths entertain Coseley and the 4ths visit Penn.

Play will get underway at 12.30pm.