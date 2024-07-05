THE Liberal Democrat candidate in Lichfield says the General Election result shows people are “desperate for a new direction”.

The vote saw the Conservatives suffer heavy losses, including locally where Sir Michael Fabricant was ousted as Labour’s Dave Robertson overturned a 23,000 majority.

The Lib Dems finished fourth behind Reform UK – but their candidate Paul Ray said his party was now a “real voice again in British politics”:

“What a night in Lichfield – the people have spoken and Michael Fabricant is no longer our MP. “I congratulate Dave Robertson on his success and I wish him the very best as our new MP. “And it was a great night nationally for the Lib Dems. We are now a real voice again in British politics. A voice for change and a fair deal for all. “In Lichfield we also had a good night. My vote was squeezed, but was respectable – and we did our bit to bring change to Lichfield by getting Conservative voters to come across to vote Lib Dem. “The country and our community here in Lichfield, Burntwood and the villages have spoken and said that they are desperate for a new direction. “Now the new government must deliver that change.” Paul Ray