A LOCAL group has held a ceremony to handover to a new president.

Sue Power passed on the Lichfield St Chad Rotary chains of office to new president Andrew Sims.

Elaine Hutchings BEM was appointed as vice president.

Andrew said:

“I am very proud to be a member of this vibrant and active club. “Together with Elaine, Sue and the rest of our members, I look forward to us delivering a number of worthwhile service projects and having some fun in the process.” Andrew Sims

Lichfield St Chad Rotary is open to men and women of all ages and currently has around 20 members.

The group raises around £30,000 for charities and good causes, including at events such as the Rotary Cars in the Park which takes place on 6th and 7th July.

Andrew added:

“Of course, it’s not all about raising funds – we enjoy a wide-range of social events too. “We have interesting speakers and presentations at our weekly club meetings, games, quizzes, book club and many more activities. “ Andrew Sims

Lichfield St Chad Rotary meets most Tuesday evenings at The George Hotel on Bird Street in Lichfield.

Details on becoming a member of the club are available by emailing [email protected], calling on 01543 409702 or visiting rotarylichfieldstchad.uk.