THE sponsors of an elephant artwork damaged in Lichfield say they are hopeful it can be repaired.

The Vince sculpture was damaged less than 24 hours after being put up as part of the March of the Elephants public art trail.

It was one of a number placed across Lichfield, Burntwood and Sutton Coldfield as part of the St Giles Hospice event.

The sculptures are due to be auctioned off in aid of the Whittington-based charity.

Davisons Law, who had sponsored Vince and had seen him installed outside their offices on Bore Street, said they were disappointed to see the damage.

Witney Tully, director of the company’s Lichfield office, said:

“It’s such a shame that this has happened. “We work closely with St Giles and in particular over the last few months on the March of the Elephants. “The fact that some individuals have decided to ruin it after just one day is heartbreaking. “Hopefully, he can be repaired and be placed back on the trail soon. However, whilst the repairs are being done, if anyone taking part in this wonderful trail would still like to come into our Lichfield office for a goody bag, enter our colouring competition to win some prizes, they are more than welcome.’’ Witney Tully

Staffordshire Police confirmed it was investigating the vandalism to the sculpture in Lichfield.

A spokesperson for the force said:

“The elephant sculpture was knocked off its base on Bore Street and damaged sometime overnight between 30th June and 1st July. “Anyone with information is asked to get in touch, particularly those with CCTV or doorbell footage from the area at the time.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident 686 of 1st July.