A TRAIN company has been accredited by a charity for its commitment to ending violence against women.

The White Ribbon UK honour was awarded to West Midlands Trains, which operates London Northwester Railway and West Midlands Railway.

The three-year accreditation will allow the company to develop an Action Plan which will promote the White Ribbon ideals as well as fundraising for the organisation.

Charlotte Ritchie, head of external communications and engagement at West Midlands Trains, said:

“We are delighted to achieve White Ribbon accreditation and to continue highlighting the importance of challenging damaging behaviours in our society. “We have publicly supported White Ribbon for several years and we look forward to continue helping their work in creating positive role models for men and boys. “We are fully committed to working proactively to create a safer environment for the women and girls who work with and travel with us.” Charlotte Ritchie

Among the initiatives to have already taken place are the addition of the White Ribbon logo on to a train from both brands and an awareness event.

Anthea Sully, chief executive of White Ribbon UK, said:

“Ensuring safe and inclusive travel is promoted on our transport systems is vital in working towards preventing harassment, abuse and violence against women and girls, both for commuters and staff. “We are delighted that West Midlands Trains has joined White Ribbon UK’s network of organisations working towards sustaining positive culture change in their workplace and communities following their awareness raising efforts over the last few years.” Anthea Sully