LICHFIELD City have been handed an away tie in the first round of the FA Cup.

The Trade Tyre Community Stadium side will travel to Gresley Rovers in the Extra Preliminary Round on 3rd August.

Meanwhile, their performance in the FA Vase last season means they will not enter that competition until the second round in November.

Lichfield have also bolstered their ranks ahead of the new season, with Owen Thomas and Joe Clarke both being added to the squad.