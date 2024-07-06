LICHFIELD City lost out to Hinckley in their opening pre-season contest.

Jack Arnold scored the only goal for the Trade Tyre Community side as the visitors won 6-1.

Ivor Green’s men looked confident in the opening ten minutes as efforts from Joe Haines and Jude Taylor both narrowly missed the target.

Elliot Pratt opened the scoring for the visitors and struck a second to pull away after Arnold’s strike inside the area had brought the scoreline level.

Lichfield went into the break a goal down, but a reshuffle after the interval saw them apply more pressure to the Hinckley back line.

The hosts went close several times with Haines and Callum Griffin forcing strong saves from the keeper, but four quick goals for the away side – including Pratt’s third – rounded off a disappointing afternoon for the hosts.

Lichfield City will be back in action on Tuesday night (9th July) when they welcome Gresley Rovers.