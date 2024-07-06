LICHFIELD City boss Ivor Green says that he wants he side to retain their “family feel” as they look to test themselves in a tough pre-season schedule.

They narrowly missed out on promotion to the fourth tier of non-league football last season after they lost out to Darlaston Town in the Midlands Football League Premier Division play-off final in front of a record crowd at the Trade Tyre Community Stadium.

Their new campaign begins tomorrow (6th July) as they host Hinckley AFC in the first of seven pre-season friendlies, many of them against clubs that currently compete in the division above.

Boss Green said that he wants his players to have a family feel as he aims to forge a side capable of securing promotion.

He said:

“In the four years that I’ve been here, I think this is the highest number of changes we have had to make to the squad, so there’s a lot of hard work that must go into getting that understanding and togetherness back again. “We’ve come back into training having fun straight away, and all the players that have stayed on have made the new boys welcome. “Although the lads will get to know each other in training, there’s nothing that beats being on the pitch together in a competitive game. “We are hoping that we can gel as quickly as possible – and the quicker we can get that family feel then we can have a united group again that’s ready to go.” Ivor Green

Green also discussed the quality of opposition that his side will face in their pre-season schedule.

“In friendlies you never take too much from the result. It’s a chance for the players to get fit and see where they are – and the best way to do that is by playing against players at a higher level. “We believe we’re picking a team good enough to be a step four side, but so do a dozen other teams in the division and that’s the way it will always be in such a tough league. “The reality is that we’re here to enjoy our football, and we want to create an environment where everyone can be at their best with a smile on their face. Yet, the challenge for us is to be as competitive as we possibly can be and I’m sure we will be.” Ivor Green