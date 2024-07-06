THE popular Fuse festival is returning to Lichfield with a packed line-up of live music and activities.

The free event in Beacon Park takes place from 12th to 14th July.

Acts on the bill include Tilly Kingston, Jayler, Hit the Dhol, Ellie Galvin, Lichfield’s Artful Dodger, Cloudy Galvez, Common Culture, The Social Ignition, Not Quite Dead Yet and Sam Redmore and the Tropical Soundclash Allstars.

There will also be arts activities from the likes of Lichfield Society of Artists, Dance Staffordshire, Fusion Dance School Nurture Community CIC, Melissa Bellydance, Fun Club Hub and Flotsam the Fool Circus.

A spokesperson said:

“Get ready for an extraordinary weekend filled with live music, vibrant arts, and unforgettable experiences. “Don’t miss the 24th edition of the Fuse festival. “Join us for an unforgettable weekend filled with incredible music, dance performances, art demonstrations, workshops, activities and accessible fun for all ages, the best street food and our Fuse festival bar.”

Among the food and drink vendors operating at the event this year are Authentic India, Change Kitchen, Marvelous Mac Shack, Urban Spice Box, What the Cluck, Slushzilla, Arabic Syrian Food and Phoenix Rising.

The spokesperson added:

“While entry is free, booking your free ticket in advance helps us tailor the experience to meet everyone’s needs.”

For details on how to book, visit the Lichfield Arts website.