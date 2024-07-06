LABOUR’S new MP for Lichfield says he is looking forward to serving local residents in the House of Commons.

Dave Robertson’s victory came as the party saw gains from the Conservatives across the country in the General Election.

The Lichfield District Council and Lichfield City Council member will now switch his focus to life in Westminster as he prepares to take up his new role.

He said:

“The results in Lichfield and across the country show that the country wants change from 14 years of Conservative chaos and wasted opportunities. “We need to get Britain growing to rebuild its shattered NHS and to tackle the crises that the last government created in immigration, the cost of living and prisons. “I’m daunted and excited to be going to Westminster to help create that better country and to represent and serve all the people of Lichfield, Burntwood and the villages.” Dave Robertson

Dave says he will still be a familiar face in Lichfield, Burntwood and the villages in the coming months.

“I expect to spend a lot of time in London as the new government embarks on a legislative programme to make the urgent changes we need to create a better economy and tackle the legacy of the last 14 years,” he said. “But I’m here to represent, to listen and to advocate for every citizen. So in the coming weeks and months I plan to visit each part of the constituency to meet people and listen to them. “There’s a new start for Britain and a new start for this area. The work will be difficult, but I’m up for the challenge and I promise to be the MP that this wonderful corner of Staffordshire deserves.” Dave Robertson