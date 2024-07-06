PEOPLE living in Streethay have been warned of potential noise disruption when overnight HS2 works take place.

Contractors will be carrying out the latest phase of the overbridge which will carry the high speed rail line under the A38.

Piling work will take place from 9pm to 5am between 15th and 19th July..

A spokesperson for HS2 Ltd said:

“We need to start piling works to construct the new section of A38 carriageway and the northbound slip road. “Piling is crucial to ensure the stability of the ground and to distribute the weight of a constructed structure evenly. It is an effective approach to combating corrosion and is proven to significantly improve the life expectancy of a structure. “The A38 main carriageway will remain open in both directions during our works, however you might be able to hear noise from our activity and the machinery we are using on site. Where possible we will keep noise to a minimum.” HS2 Ltd spokesperson