A SITAR star will make is Lichfield Festival debut next week.

Jasdeep Singh Degun will perform at Lichfield Cathedral on 9th July.

He will be joined by tabla and jori player Surdarshan Singh for the concert.

After growing up in Leeds, Jasdeep has gone on to play in venues ranging from Westminster Abbey to the Amphitheatre in Doha.

He explained how he was influenced by both Western and Indian classical music traditions.

“In our tradition, you’re always a student. My teacher, Ustad Dharambir Singh MBE, shows me how big the music is and how much we still have to explore. “It’s really not a matter of different worlds meeting, it’s just me – as much as I’m immersed in Indian classical music, I’m a product of this country. I’m a British composer.” Jasdeep Singh Degun

For ticket details, visit www.lichfieldfestival.org.