STROKE patients and their carers in Lichfield and Burntwood are being invited to an event.

Organised by Support Staffordshire, Midlands Partnership University NHS Foundations Trust and the Stroke Quality Improvement for Rehabilitation Midlands in partnership with the Stroke Association, the session will give people the chance to have their voices heard and help shape the design of local NHS services.

It takes place from 2pm to 4pm on 10th July at Sacred Hear House in Tamworth.

To book a place email [email protected] or call 01785 221377.