LICHFIELD Cricket Club will face a tough test against Wombourne this weekend.

The city side saw an improvement in form last time out as a resolute tail-end performance saw them hold out for a draw against Pelsall to halt an eight-game losing run.

However, captain Adam Braddock and his side will welcome third-placed Wombourne this afternoon (6th July) in what will prove to be a tough test for the hosts.

The visitors have won three of their last five games, but lost out to league leaders Fordhouses in their previous South Staffordshire County League Premier Division clash.

Elsewhere, Lichfield’s second team will head to Swindon, while their thirds will host Walsall.