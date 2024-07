WHITTINGTON Cricket Club suffered a six wicket defeat at Penn.

After being sent in to bat first, Osmar Malik top scored for the hosts with 38 as Karamjot Singh ran riot with the ball as he took seven wickets.

It meant Penn were chasing a total of 128 to win – but Whittington were given early hope as openers Sarbjit Singh and Mandeep Birring were dismissed for seven and ten respectively.

But Nikhil Jassal’s 54 not out was enough to take the hosts past the target for the loss of just four wickets.