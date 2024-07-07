AN MP says she will be “a proud voice for a better future”.

Sarah Edwards retained the Tamworth seat – which includes areas such as Whittington, Fazeley, Shenstone and Stonnall – at the General Election this week.

The Labour representative said:

“If you voted for me, thank you for your trust in me. For those that did not, I assure you I will work as hard as I can to deliver for you, your families and communities. “As your MP I will continue to champion our constituency and be a proud voice for a better future. “Labour will fight for the issues that matter most to working people – economic security, cheaper bills, safer streets, secure borders and getting the NHS back on its feet.” Sarah Edwards