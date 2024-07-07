AN MP says she will be “a proud voice for a better future”.
Sarah Edwards retained the Tamworth seat – which includes areas such as Whittington, Fazeley, Shenstone and Stonnall – at the General Election this week.
The Labour representative said:
“If you voted for me, thank you for your trust in me. For those that did not, I assure you I will work as hard as I can to deliver for you, your families and communities.
“As your MP I will continue to champion our constituency and be a proud voice for a better future.
“Labour will fight for the issues that matter most to working people – economic security, cheaper bills, safer streets, secure borders and getting the NHS back on its feet.”Sarah Edwards