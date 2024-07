A HERITAGE railway in Burntwood will be taking people back in time at an event in August.

The 1940s Remembered weekend at Chasewater Railway will feature vintage vehicles, entertainment and stalls.

It will take place from 10.30am to 5.30pm on 17th and 18th August.

Tickets are £16 for adults and £10 for children. Concessions are £13, while weekend adult tickets are £28.

For booking details visit the website at www.chasewaterrailway.co.uk.