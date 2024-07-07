SPONSORS have been thanked after coming forward to support the free Lichfield Proms in Beacon Park.

The evening of music and fireworks will take place in Beacon Park on 7th September.

The event will be celebrating its 25th anniversary with around 15,000 people expected to attend.

A number of local businesses and organisations have supported the Proms this year, including Zest Education, BHB Architects, Strongs Plastic Products, Rotary Club of Lichfield St Chad, Lichfield Chamber of Trade and Commerce, Adcocks Solicitors, Keelys Solicitors, Beacon Street Garage and Lichfield City Council.

A spokesperson for Lichfield District Council said:

“Lichfield Proms in Beacon Park is just one of the events that makes the district such a great place to live in and so attractive to visitors. The wonderful music and atmosphere see thousands of people return for it year after year. “We wish to thank all the sponsors who are supporting this year’s concert and would be delighted to hear from any other businesses that would like to join in. It’s a great opportunity for businesses to raise their profile and promote their services before a huge local audience.” Lichfield District Council spokesperson

To find out more about advertising opportunities or corporate sponsorship, call the Lichfield Proms in Beacon Park team on 01543 308029 or email [email protected].