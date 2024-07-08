LICHFIELD Cricket Club’s struggles continued as they suffered a 138 run home defeat against Wombourne.

The result leaves the city side in the bottom two of the South Staffordshire County League Premier Division and facing a battle to avoid relegation.

After winning the toss and sending the visitors in to bat first, things looked bright as Umer Khalid made two early breakthroughs to dismiss openers Chad Brandrick and Nathan Howell for just seven and four respectively.

But with the score on 17-2, Wombourne skipper Zachary Smith made 87 from as many balls to get the innings on track, ably assisted by Todd Henderson who hit an influential 109 not out from 96 balls.

The visitors declared on 272-4, with Lichfield set a revised target of 253 to win.

Opener Muhammad Daniyaal made 32 as he looked to create a foundation on which Lichfield could build.

But wickets fell steadily as Oliver Siviter dismissed Stuart Fielding and Will Davies for just seven and two respectively – and then added Jack Warren (5) to his list of victims.

Things were looking ominous as Lichfield found themselves on 58-5, with Adam Braddock (17) the next to go as he was caught by Ben Hudson off the bowling of Charlie Walker.

Safian Mir and Harry Dowen tried to steady the ship with knocks of 24 and 16, but the city side were unable to haul themselves close to the target as they were eventually dismissed for 114.