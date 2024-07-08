Lichfield’s former MP says he hopes people will remember him “with affection”.

Sir Michael Fabricant lost his seat at the General Election last week after being beaten by Labour’s Dave Robertson.

It brings to an end a 32-year Parliamentary career which has included him being the Conservative MP since the Lichfield constituency was founded in 1997.

But after defeat at the polls, Sir Michael said he was able to reflect on a number of highlights from his time in office.

“I’m proud of the fact I helped save the National Memorial Arboretum when it got into financial difficulties. I managed to persuade a Labour Minister to write off a huge VAT debt which if they’d have had to pay it they’d have gone bankrupt and not been taken over by the Royal British Legion which has made them secure. “Another achievement which I like very much relates to a constituent whose father had a hereditary disease and she wanted to work in the RAF. Because I had some knowledge of medicine I was able to persuade them to take this particular girl on and I’m pleased to say she’s now a Squadron Leader at quite a young age. “There are lots of little highlights like that of which I’m proud. “I hope people in Lichfield – because I’m not going anywhere – will remember me with affection.” Sir Michael Fabricant

The former MP said he was unsure what the future would now hold, but insisted he would not be leaving the city.

“Someone has suggested I do Strictly, but I’m not sure on that one. “I’ll have to sort out the various things you sort out as a retiring MP and then I shall go on holiday probably – but I intend to stay in Lichfield.” Sir Michael Fabricant