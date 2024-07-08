Lichfield’s former MP says he hopes people will remember him “with affection”.
Sir Michael Fabricant lost his seat at the General Election last week after being beaten by Labour’s Dave Robertson.
It brings to an end a 32-year Parliamentary career which has included him being the Conservative MP since the Lichfield constituency was founded in 1997.
But after defeat at the polls, Sir Michael said he was able to reflect on a number of highlights from his time in office.
“I’m proud of the fact I helped save the National Memorial Arboretum when it got into financial difficulties. I managed to persuade a Labour Minister to write off a huge VAT debt which if they’d have had to pay it they’d have gone bankrupt and not been taken over by the Royal British Legion which has made them secure.
“Another achievement which I like very much relates to a constituent whose father had a hereditary disease and she wanted to work in the RAF. Because I had some knowledge of medicine I was able to persuade them to take this particular girl on and I’m pleased to say she’s now a Squadron Leader at quite a young age.
“There are lots of little highlights like that of which I’m proud.
“I hope people in Lichfield – because I’m not going anywhere – will remember me with affection.”Sir Michael Fabricant
The former MP said he was unsure what the future would now hold, but insisted he would not be leaving the city.
“Someone has suggested I do Strictly, but I’m not sure on that one.
“I’ll have to sort out the various things you sort out as a retiring MP and then I shall go on holiday probably – but I intend to stay in Lichfield.”Sir Michael Fabricant
Don’t let the door hit you on the way out 👋
32 years in parliament and he got someone a job and a vat bill reduced.
What a self promoting grifter he is. He should have been kicked out years ago.
Nope, just embarrassed
I will remember Sir Fabricant with much affection.
He dedicated his life to his local community, serving our city in parliament. For anyone who needed to contact him them he would respond and do his best for you. You might not have got what you wanted but at least you knew your MP would respond.
Importantly his views represented to constituency of Lichfield. We voted for him time and again because he is a reflection of us. I would argue that he still reflects Lichfield and those who vote in this great city as the majority of voters still hold conservative views (all be it in the form of Reform UK for some).
I wish Sir Fabricant the very best for the future and I would hope the spiteful and immature comments on here are removed – it only shows the lack of maturity of those who comment to attack our ex-MP personally.
In a word “disappointing” is how I sum up Fabricant.
Yes, I will remember Michael with affection. I note that the usual Trolls are out below. To them I would say, “if you can’t say anything polite, don’t say anything”. Bad thoughts and deeds only come back to you in various ways…
My experience of Michael was he was a good MP. He never failed to help when needed and always the answers came back quickly to any queries I had. He was also a good listener, even when I disagreed with him and politely answered me. I shall miss his blonde hair on those green benches, and I do thank him for his service to this constituency. Nevertheless, I wish the new Labour MP for Lichfield every success…for our sakes and our Country.
I’ll remember him for lots of things but nothing good.
Gosh! Not much of a legacy after 27 years as our MP is it?
When he was trying to get support for leaving the eu in the city I asked what was the main benefit and was told we could take back our sovereignty I then asked about trade and was told we could trade with Canada and Australia I did point out that their combined population was les than Germany! At this point he started speaking to someone else . But let’s not forget he got a knighthood something all lichfeldians will benefit from- some legacy?
27 years as our MP, whatever your political views are is not to be sniffed at or disregarded. The new MP will be lucky to still be in post in 5 years. More people in Lichfield voted for Tories & Reform combined than they did for Labour. When the tough gets going….being ‘born and raised in Lichfield’ won’t mean much next time the ballot boxes are out.
The spiteful comments are a poor reflection on some of the contributors to this site. Whatever your politics, Michael gave his working life to this community, and this should be respected.