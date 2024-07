HAMMERWICH Cricket Club suffered a narrow defeat as they went down by 23 runs at Penkridge.

The hosts hit 165 as visiting bowler Craig Jennings kept them in check with figures of 5-33.

The response saw Hammerwich fall just short as a steady run of wickets fell. Jennings top scored for the Hammers with 23, but bowlers Will James, Dean Lines and Callum Morrell enjoyed a fruitful afternoon as they secured the win for Penkridge.