ART and pottery by some of the UK’s most renowned artists collected by a Staffordshire woman are being sold by a Lichfield auctioneer.

The collection of more than 40 pieces of ceramics and a number of paintings are expected to fetch more than £4,000.

They are being sold by Richard Winterton Auctioneers on 22nd July.

The anonymous collector said she had spent 30 years collating the items, having been inspired following the purchase of a pot by John Maltby.

She said:

“Collecting pottery over the years has been a passion of mine which I’ve really enjoyed – it was a passion discovering different potters like David Leach in Devon. “John Maltby especially is a favourite – watching the journey of how his pottery has changed over the years, from his early pieces where he was initially inspired by Alfred Wallis’ naive Cornish art, through his different periods and his impressive versatility. “Lowry’s paintings have also inspired me, not only in my collection of paintings but also in the types of pots I collected. “I’ve enjoyed the journey but it is time to move on.”

The catalogue for the collection can be viewed a week before the sale via www.richardwinterton.co.uk/auction-dates.