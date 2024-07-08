LICHFIELD City have confirmed that the club will be running three new teams ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.

Alongside their first team who finished runners-up in the Midland Football League Premier Division last season, the club will also be running a reserve side to compete in the Staffordshire County Senior League in the seventh tier of non-league football.

A Lichfield side will also play in the Midlands Football League Under 21 West, while an under 18 side will compete in the Midland Floodlit Youth League.

A Lichfield City spokesperson said that the decision comes as part of a plan to build the club’s youth system.

“In keeping with our club ethos, we are furthering our commitment to developing young talent and bridging the gap from youth to adult football by implementing three additional teams this season to allow more participation in football for young players.” Lichfield City spokesperson