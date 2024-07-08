LICHFIELD’S new MP has joined his Labour colleagues for a photograph of the new Labour government.

Dave Robertson was elected after beating long-serving Conservative Member of Parliament Sir Michael Fabricant in last week’s General Election.

He has already begun settling in to life in Westminster having met with his colleagues from across the country.

“We’ve had the first meeting of the Parliamentary Labour party. It was brilliant to see 412 Labour MPs coming together to talk about the fantastic success we’ve had in the election. “We also talked about the agenda we want to set in government and how we want to change the country – and how we want to change lives for people.” Dave Robertson