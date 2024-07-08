THE Lichfield Garrick says a new major refurbishment project will help cement the venue’s reputation in the community and the wider Midlands region.

The theatre’s trustees have approved a “significant investment” for the plans which will see work start this month.

Improvements will include a refurbishment of the front-of-house areas including the box office, bars and toilets. The work will also seen enhancements to accessibility.

The theatre’s bosses said the funding had been given the green light after strong box office sales since the end of the Covid lockdowns.

“We simply couldn’t have done this without the continued support of our audiences from across Lichfield and beyond – and we can’t wait to welcome them and new audiences back to the venue to experience a brighter, more comfortable, more accessible welcome than ever when the project is completed this autumn.” Daniel Buckroyd

The work is expected to be completed by the end of August.

“We’re thrilled to share our plans with the community. These improvements are about making the Garrick a place where people can experience special moments and create lasting memories with their friends and family.” Daniel Buckroyd