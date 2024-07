PRE-SEASON got off to a winning start for Chasetown as they beat Brereton Social 2-0.

Ben Lund opened the scoring in the first half, before one of a number of trialists turning out for The Scholars doubled the advantage before half-time.

Chasetown will be on the road again for their next friendlies when they split the squad for trips to Brocton and Eccleshall on Saturday (13th July).