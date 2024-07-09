A CHOIR who wowed the judges on Britain’s Got Talent will perform in Lichfield later this month.

The Johns’ Boys Welsh Male Choir will bring their vocal skills to Lichfield Cathedral on 20th July.

The group form North Wales have won numerous competitions, including the Pavarotti Choir of the World title in 2019.

Their run to the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent saw them described by Simon Cowell as “a brilliant choir”.

A spokesperson said:

“Johns’ Boys brings a groundbreaking, modern twist to the traditional Welsh male voice choir. “Don’t miss the breathtaking covers of Calum Scott’s Biblical and Harry Styles’ Falling, plus modern twists on well known classics like their stunning take on the famous Welsh hymn tune Calon Lan.”

For ticket details, visit the Johns’ Boys Welsh Male Choir website.