THE Alrewas Village Show will be held later this month.

The annual event will run on 20th July, with the gates opening at 10am and closing at 5pm.

It will feature a chance to win prizes in classes including farm animals and horses, as well as competitions in cookery, horticulture, arts and crafts.

Local artisan produce will also be on sale at the event, which will take place on the village show field on Daisy Lane, as well as classic car and tractor displays, a fun dog show and a children’s soft play area.

Free parking is available. For more visit www.alrewasshow.co.uk.