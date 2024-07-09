A JUNIOR football team have been taking advantage of England’s run in the Euros by playing at their base at St George’s Park.

Youngsters from AFC Fradley’s Comets side were given the chance to visit the centre as part of the FA Disability Cup.

The group of girls and boys aged between five and 11 took part in several activities, including amputee football on crutches and deaf football wearing ear defenders.

They were joined on the pitch by Jodie Ounsley, who stars at Fury in the Gladiators TV show and was born deaf.

AFC Fradley chairman Darren Peck said:

“It was amazing to be invited along to St George’s Park and there were so many interesting things to try out. “The day not only provided the young players with an unforgettable experience but also highlighted the importance of inclusion and opportunities for all abilities in football.” Darren Peck

The FA Disability Cup is the largest competition of its kind, featuring six formats of the game – amputee, blind, cerebral palsy, deaf, partially-sighted, and powerchair.

St George’s Park was open to fans who attended the finals and supported the players from the stands.

Lou Gear, The FA’s head of development, said:

“It was an absolute pleasure to welcome AFC Fradley’s Comets to The FA Disability Cup at St George’s Park and brilliant to see so many young enjoying the different activities across our experience area. “Comets provides a safe space for disabled children to play football, belong and just be themselves. “There are local sessions up and running now across the country with more being added all the time, so check out our England Football website or get in touch with your local county FA to discover opportunities near you.” Lou Gear

For more information on the Comets team call Darren on 07528 640064 or email [email protected].