LICHFIELD City will host Gresley Rovers as their pre-season campaign continues.

The Trade Tyre Community Stadium side suffered a disappointing defeat to Hinckley in their opening warm up for the new season at the weekend..

Ivor Green and his men will be hoping for an improved performance against Gresley Rovers, who compete in the tier above them, when the two sides face off this evening (9th July).

The clubs will also meet later this summer after being drawn against each other in the FA Cup Extra Preliminary Round on 3rd August.

Kick-off tonight is at 7.45pm.