FINLAY Lines returned to winning ways as he took a dominant victory in the fourth round of the 2024 Trent Valley Kart Club Championship.

The reigning British Open Plate champion set the fastest time in qualifying, securing pole position for both heat races against 30 other drivers in the Rotax MiniMax 950 class.

In heat one, the Lichfield driver dropped to fourth place on lap two, but fought his way back up to take the lead and the heat race win.

Starting from pole for heat two, the city youngster managed to get a good start and avoid the trouble behind him where several drivers were involved in a first-corner shunt.

Slowly building up his lead over the course of the race, the youngster claimed his second heat win of the day by just over four seconds.

The results meant he topped the Intermediate Classification which is used to set the grid for the final.

Starting from pole position for the all-important finale, Lines once more got the start he needed and led from the front as his rivals fought it out behind him for second place.

Using the Synergy Envy kart chassis over the weekend, the Lichfield racer was untouchable in the ten-lap race as he sailed to a dominant victory with a winning margin of just over two and a half seconds.