A man has been arrested after a vehicle stolen in Lichfield was recovered in the Manchester area.

The Volvo XC40 was taken from a home near Austin Cote Lane when the suspects broke in and took the keys to the car between 11.30pm on Saturday (6th July) and 6am the following day.

Police say the vehicle had been changed to clone plates, but was spotted in Staffordshire before travelling north towards Manchester where it was stopped by officers.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“A 49-year-old man, from Wolverhampton, was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft. He was questioned in custody and released on conditional police bail while enquiries continue.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson