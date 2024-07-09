The boss of a new Lichfield business has given the city’s Mayor the chance to hear all about the facilities on offer.

Cathedral Hearing has recently opened on Sandford Street offering services including hearing tests, ear wax removal and hearing aid packages.

Cllr Sam Schafer, Mayor of Lichfield, visited the building to find out more about the work carried out by owner Laura Evans.

She said:

“Our clinic is located on Sandford Street in a Grade II listed building and has been designed and fitted with the highest quality equipment and technology. “Our new patients have been most impressed by our video otoscope, which allows them to view the inside of their ears on the big screen! “We also have a soundproof booth, which allows us to carry out our hearing tests in the quietest of conditions.” Laura Evans

Laura decided to open the business after a career in the NHS and with a high street chain.

She said:

“I saw the need for a more personalised, high quality service, in a setting which allows enough time to understand my clients needs and find the best solutions for them – this led me to found Cathedral Hearing. “So far, we have had a wonderful reception from the local community and look forward to being the go to ear expert for years to come.” Laura Evans