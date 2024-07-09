This public notice has been published by Lichfield Live on behalf of the applicant in exchange for a fee.

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

LJS 2024 Ltd of 128 City Road, London, EC1V 2NX, is applying to keep an extra 1 goods vehicle and 0 trailers at the operating centre at The Yard, Thatchmoor Farm, Broad Lane, Huddlesford, Lichfield, WS13 8QH.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic

Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice.

Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.