A LICHFIELD Cathedral manager has been named as the Staffordshire Ambassador of the Year.

Karen Jennings, who is the venue’s events and operations manager, was recognised for her role in promoting the county at an awards ceremony.

The accolade recognises individuals or businesses who have “gone above and beyond to tell the Staffordshire story”.

Karen said:

“I’m surprised, excited and honoured to have been awarded the We Are Staffordshire Ambassador of the Year award. “I’ve worked with the team on several events including ambassador events, supporting their Staffordshire Day work with young people and most recently securing the city of Lichfield as host for the City Nation Place UK conference, attracting delegates from across the UK right here to the city and the Cathedral. “Being part of We Are Staffordshire helps to raise awareness of both Lichfield and Lichfield Cathedral. I’m proud to live and work in Staffordshire and it’s great to come together to promote and support our fantastic county. “Lichfield Cathedral is a fantastic historic site. Winning this award is not only a personal honour but represents the hard work of the Cathedral and the whole team here.” Karen Jennings

There are now over 300 Staffordshire Ambassadors who have pledged their support efforts to promote the county.

Staffordshire County Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for economy and skills Cllr Philip White said:

“Staffordshire Ambassadors provide amazing support, engagement and donations for our events and activities. Karen thoroughly deserves this recognition for the work she does to support our place making efforts. “I’d like to commend all this year’s finalists, who go above and beyond to promote Staffordshire and all it has to offer. “We had over 750 votes cast this year, showing the strong support for all of their work and commitment to the county.” Cllr Philip White