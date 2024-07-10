Cinema will return to Burntwood with a screening of the musical adaptation of The Color Purple.

The film follow’s a woman’s courageous path to self-realisation as she overcomes prejudice, abuse and hardship.

It will be shown at Burntwood Memorial Hall at 2pm on 16th July.

A spokesperson said:

“The Burntwood Afternoon Cinema is a monthly gathering where the community can enjoy new and recent films at an affordable price, with tickets priced at just £5, including your first tea or coffee and biscuits. “The screenings are designed to be relaxed, with an intermission and refreshments available to enhance the viewing experience, making it more enjoyable and accommodating for everyone.” Burntwood Afternoon Cinema spokesperson

Tickets can be purchased online, by calling 01543 412121 or on the door.