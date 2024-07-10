A LIBERAL Democrat councillor has been named as vice-chair of Lichfield District Council.

Cllr Andrew Rushton was confirmed in the role at a meeting of the authority last night (9th July).

The representative for Whittington and Streethay ward will support Labour chair Cllr Ann Hughes over the coming year.

The 22-year-old said he hoped his appointment would help inspire more younger people to play a role in local politics.

“Having grown up in Lichfield most of my life, I look forward to seeing and learning more about our district in my new role. “I hope that my appointment will also help other young people have an interest in local politics. It’s important that we work together and demonstrate a spirit of diversity, not just in our political opinions, but in our age and general outlook. “I am very grateful for this chance to show that we can all work together to bring about a fair deal for all residents of the district, irrespective of political leanings or age.” Cllr Andrew Rushton

The appointment came following a reshuffle of roles following the decision by Cllr Mike Wilcox to step back from his cabinet post.

Cllr Paul Ray, leader of the council’s Lib Dem group, proposed Cllr Rushton for the vice-chair role.

He said:

“In the relatively short time he has served as a councillor, Cllr Rushton has demonstrated both his capacity for hard work and his sense of duty towards his residents, as well as his work on the committees on which he serves. “In addition, he has shown his willingness and ability to work with and cooperate with his fellow ward councillors, Conservative and Labour, and he will bring a spirit of collegiality to the post.” Cllr Paul Ray